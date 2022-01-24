Vic schools to plough on with pupil cases

news, latest-news

Victorian schools will plough ahead with face-to-face classes in the face of high student infections under its new strategy, the state's education minister says. The state recorded a further 17 COVID-related deaths and 11,695 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its lowest daily infections figure since January 3. With schools preparing to return on January 31 amid the Omicron wave, a twice weekly testing regime has been announced for the first four weeks of term one as part of a statewide plan. More than 14 million RATs will be delivered to primary and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres across the state, including 6.6 million before the first week of term one. Premier Daniel Andrews said the testing regime would shut down chains of transmission, although cases were inevitable once students go back. Over Victoria's previous six lockdowns, hundreds of thousands of students studied from home for more than 150 days. Education Minister James Merlino said COVID-hit schools would only return to remote learning as a short-term "last resort" from now on. That would come when all other options have been exhausted, not due to a high number of student infections. "If it gets to a situation ... where it's simply not tenable to operate for a short period of time, then in those circumstances, there may be a very, very short period of remote learning," he told ABC Radio Melbourne on Monday. A similar return-to-school plan was announced in NSW, after collaboration between the two states. Unlike NSW, a third vaccine dose will become compulsory for Victorian school and early childhood staff by February 25, or within three months and two weeks of having their second jab. Other measures to keep schools open include air purifiers, mandatory indoor masks for students in grade three and above, relaxed isolation rules for asymptomatic staff identified as close contacts, and a replacement worker pool. AEU Victorian branch president Meredith Peace said the plan struck a balance between getting kids back to school and the health and safety of staff and students. But she stressed to school communities and parents it won't be a "normal" school year, with disruptions expected. "It could ultimately mean that we have groups of kids within schools who are home isolating, and the possibility of some schools being closed for short periods of time," she told Nine's Today. VICTORIA'S LATEST COVID-19 FIGURES: * Positive PCR tests: 4488 * Positive rapid antigen tests: 7207 * Active cases: 186,073, down 4985 * Hospital cases: 998, down four * ICU cases: 119, down one * Ventilator cases: 47, up three Australian Associated Press

