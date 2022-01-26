news, latest-news, Canberra auctions, Canberra property, real estate, Canberra real estate, Canberra homes, Kambah, Tuggeranong

After an unsuccessful auction prior to Christmas, a four-bedroom home in Tuggeranong has gone on to sell in January for $200,000 higher than the top bid last year. Lee and Brian Emerson have lived at 49 Learmonth Drive, Kambah for 28 years and were looking to downsize when they listed their home for sale. It went to auction in November but was passed in at $1.3 million. In no rush to sell, the couple took advice from their selling agent and decided to wait out the Christmas period in the hopes of getting closer to the home's appraisal price. Their patience paid off, selling for $1.5 million in January to a young Canberra couple. Lee Emerson said they were in a fortunate position that they weren't in a hurry to sell the home. "It was one of those things, we knew that we were in that time of life where we were going to downsize but it was a matter of when," she said. "We're really delighted with the young people who have bought it. They are lovely and they're excited about moving into this next phase of their life too. "So that's a really nice feeling to take away even if we will feel a bit sad about leaving ourselves." She said the large property had served them and their family well over the years. Sitting on more than half an acre of land and backing onto a nature reserve, the home includes four bedrooms plus a self-contained rumpus, an outdoor entertaining area and a regulation-size tennis court. The sale marks the second highest price for a Kambah house. The suburb record was set in August 2021 with the sale of 10 Ferrier Place for $2.35 million. CoreLogic figures show the median house price in Kambah is currently $790,000. MORE PROPERTY NEWS: Peter Baum of Total Property Sales said he had full faith in the home's worth. "A block that size - 2815 square metres - would have to be worth a million dollars, then you build a house on top. So the $1.5 million, I thought, was very realistic," he said. "I really had full faith in the property, it was double brick, suspended concrete slab, so the house is almost termite-proof." The Emerson family were the second owners of the property, purchasing it off the original owner who constructed the home in 1979. "The original owner, he was a builder and built homes in the area," Mr Baum said. "He actually came through the open home on his [walking] frame ... he sung the praises of the home." Mr Baum said he has already seen strong buyer activity in the first weeks of 2022. "Gauging by the interest that I had over the Christmas break from people via email or text, there was renewed interest which gave me confidence [in the sale]," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146508744/267a2724-268d-4b7d-b4ae-d7e285ec5419.jpg/r8_0_4114_2320_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg