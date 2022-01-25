sport, cricket, Cricket ACT, COVID-19, Weston Creek/Molonglo, Queanbeyan

Cricket ACT has scrapped this summer's two-day matches in response to COVID-19 case numbers which have ravaged its grade competitions since the festive period. Club presidents and the league have opted instead for a second one-day competition to flesh out the summer, which will begin on Saturday less than a week after Weston Creek/Molonglo secured its fourth John Gallop Cup in five seasons with a win over Queanbeyan. The challenge of maintaining consistent teams across both weekends of a two-day match amidst the Omicron wave was at the root of the decision to drastically modify the competition. Covid had already forced a change to this summer's two-day competition due to the delayed start to the season. Teams had been split into two pools of four, and were to play just three regular season matches before a finals series. Clubs will now play each other once across a second one-day competition, before semi-finals on March 12, and a decider the following week. MORE CANBERRA CRICKET "We appreciate this was not an easy decision to make," senior competition manager Drew Crozier said. "However, in consultation with the clubs, we devised a solution that will allow the cricket season to continue and that's the most important thing." The semi-finals and final of this season's T20 competition remain scheduled to be played on February 20, between top-placed Tuggeranong, Eastlake, Queanbeyan and Ginninderra.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9GmafuLUGQX3g2KkJcReNh/2ae43b5f-be22-4297-afbf-66a3415cb9ff.jpg/r12_251_4688_2893_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg