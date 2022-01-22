sport, cricket, Cricket, Cricket ACT, Cricket Australia, Prime Minister's XI, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand

Cricket Australia has reaffirmed its commitment to Canberra's iconic Prime Minister's XI fixture, despite the annual match being scrapped for a second straight summer. This week's indefinite postponement of New Zealand's limited-overs tour of Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic ended any hopes of playing a PM's XI match in early February as part of a schedule which would have included a T20 international at Manuka Oval, and three ODIs. Initially it was hoped Afghanistan would be the PM's XI opponent at the start of the summer, before their historic Test match against Australia in Hobart was cancelled after the Taliban retook control of the troubled Asian nation. That followed on from CA not scheduling a PM's XI match last summer due to the Covid pandemic which wreaked havoc with the cricket schedule. But CA officials have stated Canberra's annual fixture still had a role to play in future summers. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "The Prime Minister's XI fixture has and will continue to be a significant part of our season," a CA spokesperson said. "Cricket Australia remains committed to working with Cricket ACT, the Prime Minister's Office and other parties on ensuring that this match is scheduled in future seasons." Despite an influx in domestic and international fixtures at Manuka Oval in recent seasons, the PM's XI remains a significant money spinner for Cricket ACT which is desperately keen to see the match return next summer for the association's centenary celebrations. "The Prime Ministers XI has a long and proud history and has been a staple of the Canberra cricket calendar for almost 70-years," Cricket ACT boss Olivia Thornton said. "Whilst it disappointing that Covid has once again seen this fixture not able to go ahead, we are as committed as ever to seeing this fixture return in the summer of 2022/23. "Cricket ACT will be celebrating 100 years of our organisation next summer, and we see the Prime Minister's XI match playing a large role in our celebration of this significant milestone." Canberra did pick up an extra fixture during the week, when it was announced Manuka Oval would stage part of the Australia-Sri Lanka T20 series next month. The third of a five-match series will be played in the capital on February 15, after two T20s in Sydney and before two in Melbourne. Meanwhile, Tuggeranong made short work of ANU at Chisholm Oval on Saturday, to book their place in the T20 top-four standings. The Students' depleted batting line up managed just 9-75 off their 20 overs, with the majority of their top six either out of town, or unavailable through Covid. Tuggeranong required less than 12 overs to chase down the runs, despite the early loss of opener Tyler Hays for a duck, and reeled in the total with eight wickets still in the shed. Elsewhere in Canberra, Queanbeyan tuned up for Sunday's one-day final against Weston Creek Molonglo with a tight win over Ginninderra at Kippax Oval. In-form Dean Solway scored 44 as the Bluebags posted 8-138 before Ginninderra fell 17 runs short in reply. Creek weren't as fortunate, falling nine runs short after Western District posted 5-157, anchored by Alexander Corver's 45 at the top of the order. A half century to John Rogers had the run chase on track, before the captain was bowled by Brayden Jones for 54 triggering a collapse.

