Australia name cricket World Cup squad

Sophie Molineux will miss the World Cup in New Zealand after failing to overcome a stress fracture in her foot, paving the way for Amanda-Jade Wellington to return to the national team. Wellington is part of a 15-strong which will travel across the Tasman Sea next month looking to defend their World Cup crown. All rounder Grace Harris has also been named as part of the 15, while Hannah Darlington and Georgia Redmayne will travel to New Zealand as reserve players outside of the main squad as potential cover for injury or COVID. The rest of the squad will be made up by Australia's Ashes team, which hosts England in a four-day Test match at Manuka Oval this week. They'll fly to New Zealand on February 10 before a mandatory 10-day quarantine upon arrival, during which they won't be allowed to train. National selector Shawn Flegler said New Zealand's hard border laws played a major factor in Molineux's omission from the squad. MORE CANBERRA CRICKET "At best she was going to be available for the back end of the tournament," Flegler said. "There's 10 days in quarantine when we can't train. For Soph to continue rehab and getting the work that we needed, that was always a consideration we had to take into account. "She was disappointed absolutely, but she understood the reasons. There's no doubt she's in our top 11, 12 players when she's fit. "The focus for her now is Comm Games, we've got a T20 World Cup in 12 months time. Lot's of cricket left for Soph." Wellington missed out on Ashes selection, but has been a part of the Australia A side which will play the first of three matches against England A at Phillip Oval on Friday. "She's always been in our thinking, she's a fantastic bowler," Flegler said. "That's why we picked her in the first place a few years ago. She's in the squad now, doesn't mean she's in the team now but she's got a chance if something does happen. "If conditions suit and match ups suit, we'll look to play her." Australia World Cup squad Darcie Brown (SA/Northern Districts CC) Nic Carey (TAS/North Hobart CC) Ash Gardner (NSW/Bankstown CC) Grace Harris (QLD/Western Suburbs CC) Rachael Haynes (VC) (NSW/Sydney CC) Alyssa Healy (NSW/Sydney CC) Jess Jonassen (QLD/Valleys District CC) Alana King (WA/Midland Guildford CC) Meg Lanning (C) (VIC/Box Hill CC) Tahlia McGrath (SA/Glenelg CC) Beth Mooney (QLD/Sandgate-Redcliffe CC) Ellyse Perry (VIC/Dandenong CC) Megan Schutt (SA/Sturt CC) Annabel Sutherland (VIC/Prahan CC) Amanda-Jade Wellington (SA, West Torrens CC) Australia World Cup Fixtures 5 March, 12pm, Australia v England, Seddon Park, Hamilton 8 March, 12pm, Australia v Pakistan, Bay Oval, Tauranga 13 March, 9am, New Zealand v Australia, Basin Reserve, Wellington 15 March, 9am, Australia v West Indies, Basin Reserve, Wellington 19 March, 12pm, India v Australia, Eden Park, Auckland 22 March, 9am, South Africa v Australia, Basin Reserve, Wellington 25 March, 9am, Bangladesh v Australia, Basin Reserve, Wellington *All times are AEDT

