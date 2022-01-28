news, latest-news,

Former Canberra student and triathlete Jesse Hansen is one of the castaways on Australian Survivor: Blood v Water, which starts on 10 and 10 Play at 7.30pm on Monday. The one-time Australian National University student is starring with his older brother Jordie, a landscaper who lives in Victoria. Jesse, 22, lived on campus at the ANU, and has just relocated to Melbourne. Ten says: "Jesse enjoys anything that will challenge him and he will push through any physical or mental boundaries to get there. As a professional triathlete in training, Jesse is used to intense endurance and he even finds comfort in pain. Although he has a cheeky disposition, he does not take failure lightly". Sounds formidable. Jesse says his strength will be his "ability to stay focused on the goal of getting to the end and not getting caught up in the small things". "I am coming to play and not be a number," he promised.

