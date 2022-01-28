news, federal-politics, Canberra Liberals, Federal election, Federal Election 2022

Real estate agent Slade Minson is poised to be picked as the Liberal candidate for the seat of Canberra at the looming federal election. Mr Minson was the only person to nominate for the position ahead of a vote of local branch members on February 7. Original Canberra Raider and former Pialligo Estate co-owner Rowan Brennan has confirmed to The Canberra Times that he had been approached about throwing his hat into the ring, but after considering the idea and signing up as a party member, he decided against running. The Liberals are also understood to have held talks with charity identity Garry Malhotra, who rose to prominence offering meals to those in need during last year's lockdown. A well-known figure in the local real estate scene, Mr Minson was previously the sales and marketing director at Canberra construction giant Morris Property Group. Mr Minson declined to comment when contacted by The Canberra Times. READ MORE His nomination was confirmed in an email sent to local members earlier this week. If confirmed as the Liberal candidate, Mr Minson would start the campaign as a rank outsider with Canberra shaping as a contest between Labor and the Greens. Labor's Alicia Payne holds the inner-city seat with a two-party preferred margin of 17 per cent over the Liberals. The Greens' Tim Hollo finished third at the last election with about 23 per cent of the primary vote, but is hopeful of winning more support in his second crack at the seat. Mr Minson's preselection would complete the Liberals' ticket for the federal election, which is due by May. Lawyer Nathan Kuster will challenge Andrew Leigh in the northern seat of Fenner, while businesswoman and former candidate Jane Hiatt will attempt to knock off David Smith in the southern electorate of Bean. Kacey Lam-Evans, who is a close ally of ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee, has been picked as Zed Seselja's running mate for the senate. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

