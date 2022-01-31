news, latest-news,

A luxury Jerrabomberra home, formerly owned by John Barilaro, is slated to go to auction next month. Records show the four-bedroom home was owned by John and his now-separated wife Deanna until December, when the property was believed to have been transferred solely into Deanna's name. The home includes high-end features such as floor-to-ceiling stone walls, granite benchtops and cosy under-floor heating. The large floor plan is complete with a home theatre fit for a movie buff, a cellar, private gym and an outdoor terrace overlooking an in-ground swimming pool. Records show the block of land changed hands in 2003 for $207,000. Recent sales in the suburb, located of the Queanbeyan region, indicate the home could sell for well over $1 million. Among the latest sales was a four-bedroom Jerrabomberra home that sold for $1,251,000 last week, while a five-bedroom home changed hands in December for $1,775,000. The median sales price of houses in Jerrabomberra is currently $965,000. The property listing comes just months after Queanbeyan-born Barilaro quit state politics and resigned from his role as NSW deputy premier. It also follows the sale of Barliaro's two-bedroom Sydney apartment in Rushcutters Bay. Described as having "polished designer aesthetic complemented by sleek stone finishes and luxurious marble accents", the unit sold for $1.52 million in October 2021. A sprawling seven-bedroom estate in country NSW, located an hour's drive from Goulburn, is currently listed in Barilaro's name. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146508744/19474399-95fd-42cc-87be-b47a5e3b553a.jpg/r2_4_795_452_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg