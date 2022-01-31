A Jerrabomberra house formerly owned by ex-NSW deputy premier John Barilaro listed for sale
A luxury Jerrabomberra home, formerly owned by John Barilaro, is slated to go to auction next month.
Records show the four-bedroom home was owned by John and his now-separated wife Deanna until December, when the property was believed to have been transferred solely into Deanna's name.
The home includes high-end features such as floor-to-ceiling stone walls, granite benchtops and cosy under-floor heating.
The large floor plan is complete with a home theatre fit for a movie buff, a cellar, private gym and an outdoor terrace overlooking an in-ground swimming pool.
Records show the block of land changed hands in 2003 for $207,000.
Recent sales in the suburb, located of the Queanbeyan region, indicate the home could sell for well over $1 million.
Among the latest sales was a four-bedroom Jerrabomberra home that sold for $1,251,000 last week, while a five-bedroom home changed hands in December for $1,775,000.
The median sales price of houses in Jerrabomberra is currently $965,000.
The property listing comes just months after Queanbeyan-born Barilaro quit state politics and resigned from his role as NSW deputy premier.
It also follows the sale of Barliaro's two-bedroom Sydney apartment in Rushcutters Bay.
Described as having "polished designer aesthetic complemented by sleek stone finishes and luxurious marble accents", the unit sold for $1.52 million in October 2021.
A sprawling seven-bedroom estate in country NSW, located an hour's drive from Goulburn, is currently listed in Barilaro's name.
