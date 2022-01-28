sport, capitals, uc capitals, canberra capitals, sydney flames, sydney uni flames, paul goriss

Meet Britt Squared: it may just be Canberra's most lethal weapon and a WNBL rival's worst nightmare. Britt Sykes was unstoppable at both ends of the floor while Britt Smart resembled a sniper from beyond the arc as the Canberra Capitals thrashed the Sydney Flames by 32 points on Friday night. The pair whipped the National Convention Centre crowd into a frenzy en route to an 86-54 win - their second big win on the trot. "Britt Smart is a sleeper in the league," Capitals coach Paul Goriss said. "Everyone knows she is a shooter but she finds a way to get open shots and people do a great job of finding her, and she fills her role perfectly with what we needed from her. It was another huge game, I probably should have played her more minutes and found more shots for her but that's the great thing about our team. We're selfless. MORE SPORT "Just talking to Slim [Sykes], everyone knows how good she is defensively and that was on show, but we're putting her in positions where she can be a two-way player, and she is a two-way player. She can score in any league around the world that she wants to with her explosiveness and the way she can handle the ball. "What I like about Slim is she will create for herself, but she creates a lot for others and is a great passer. I really appreciate what she is able to bring to this team and do for this team." Just about everything went to script for Canberra, from Smart's opening three to the perfectly-timed passes to Mikaela Ruef in the paint. Then there was Kelsey Griffin's emphatic block on Keely Froling, the former teammates locking horns for the first time since a round one collision that left Griffin with facial fractures and Froling with stitches. Sykes was given the job on Sydney star Shyla Heal. Capitals coach Paul Goriss knew he had to go to the WNBA's defensive weapon because the 20-year-old is the Flames' focal point. Heal still managed 14 of Sydney's 27 first half points, but Canberra's plus-minus with Sykes on the court in the opening half was 20 points to the good. When Smart hit three shots from beyond the arc in the third quarter, the fat lady was already warming up the vocal chords. Because with Canberra leading by 30 and Flames gun Lauren Mansfield limping around the court, this game was as good as done. The Capitals were simply relentless in every facet. Sykes was stealing basketballs at will. Every fast break was finished with a flex to the crowd. Sydney heads started to drop, wondering how they could stop the bleeding. Canberra took a 74-39 lead into the final quarter, with Sykes hugging Goriss as she left the court late in the third, her job done. Sykes finished the night with a game-high 17 points, six assists and six steals. Smart followed close behind with 15 points from beyond the arc, while Griffin added 14 and five rebounds. Few would say it publicly, but there was something extra riding on this game. On the court the rivals have spilt blood. Off it, there's been bad blood brewing. This was their chance to put an integrity breach scandal behind them, a chance to land a blow where it hurts most. Not in boardrooms, but on the basketball court. "I appreciate them for the effort and the teamwork they had tonight," Goriss said. "It's not just about that game, we're building towards something bigger and our goal of making the top four and winning a championship. "There's all of the other stuff on the side, but to me it was another game. We were preparing for another game and another team, but I do really appreciate Slim and her efforts tonight, but the whole team. "I thought it was a great team effort across the floor. Everyone came in and contributed and it showed what we're capable of at both ends of the floor." The Capitals ride a wave of momentum into their clash on Sunday, when they hit the road to face the Adelaide Lightning. AT A GLANCE WNBL round nine: CANBERRA CAPITALS 86 (Britt Sykes 17, Britt Smart 15, Kelsey Griffin 14) bt SYDNEY FLAMES 54 (Shyla Heal 16, Funda Nakkasoglu 10, Kalani Purcell 7) at National Convention Centre. Crowd: 708.

