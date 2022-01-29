coronavirus, covid-19, pandemic, omicron, the ACT, NSW

Music superstar Kanye West must be fully-vaccinated to perform in Australia, the Prime Minister insists, just weeks after Novak Djokovic's deportation. The hip-hop artist reportedly plans to hold concerts in Australia in March, but his vaccination status remains unclear after comments attacking the COVID-19 jab. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday said the same rules used to deport tennis world number one Novak Djokovic could bar Mr West from entering the country. Mr Morrison insisted the Grammy-winner would need to prove his vaccination status, with recent events evidence Australia's border laws were enforced equally. "The rules are: you have to be fully-vaccinated. Those are the rules, they apply to everybody," he said. "It doesn't matter who you are, they are the rules. Follow the rules, you can come. [If] you don't follow the rules, you can't." Mr West said in 2021 he had received a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but described immunisation as "the mark of the beast" in a 2020 interview. Under Australia's travel restrictions, foreign citizens must have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or have a valid exemption to enter the country. The requirement was thrown into the spotlight by Mr Djokovic in early January, who landed in Melbourne claiming a recent infection from COVID-19 as the basis for an exemption. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke cancelled the Serbian's visa his visa citing "the public interest", claiming allowing him to stay could stoke anti-vaccine sentiment. Mr Djokovic had briefly been released after his lawyers successfully argued the Australian Border Force had initially been unreasonable in its treatment of the world number one. It came as NSW suffered its deadliest day since the pandemic began, recording 49 fatalities, 12 of whom were unvaccinated. But in a sign the state's Omicron wave has peaked, hospitalisations and intensive care admissions continued to flatten. The ACT recorded no deaths and another 620 COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, the tenth successive day it recorded under 1000 cases. There are 61 patients in hospital in the territory, including five in intensive care and one on a ventilator. The territory's COVID-19 booster uptake continues to outpace the broader population, with 44.9 per cent of Canberrans aged 18-and-over having received a third dose. Of children aged 5-11 in the ACT, 63.3 per cent have received a first dose. Experts have suggested Australia has passed the peak of the Omicron wave, raging since mid-December. But the return of students across the country is expected to prompt a spike in asymptomatic cases. Victoria reported another 12,250 cases on Saturday morning, a decline of over 20,000 on Friday's figures. The number was split almost evenly between PCR and rapid test results. But the state suffered another heavy death toll, with 31 additional COVID-19 fatalities. Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/139890989/f3e8e244-0efb-4f69-a85c-0fce4f988c36.jpg/r3_111_5566_3254_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg