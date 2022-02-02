news, latest-news,

Tucked away on the Acton Peninsula, on the end of the Australian National University campus, The ReCyclery is a little workshop with the big goal of making bikes more accessible to more people. The bike shop and repair service is a volunteer run store which provides a space for people to work on their wheels, get repairs done or purchase a second-hand bike. Projects manager Zoe Anderson said they're an example of a circular economy, where waste is diverted from landfill to bring value back to the people. "You can volunteer here and learn how to fix up bicycles so that you have that skill for yourself, or you can fix up your friends or neighbours bikes," she said. "We also make the point of reaching out to people who wouldn't normally feel comfortable in these spaces. "So we make time for workshops for women and for the LGBTQI+ community." The ReCyclery was the previous recipient of an ACT government grant aimed at funding groups which support the territory's emissions reduction targets. In addition to going towards the purchase of new equipment, Ms Anderson said the money helped The ReCyclery hone its outreach. "We worked on getting a new logo, new signage and a new website and we got t-shirts made so that our volunteers had a sense of belonging here and a sense of belonging to this as a community," she said. The ACT government announced the opening of its next round of Community Zero Emissions Grant funding on Tuesday, with $150,000 available to community groups and individuals. The program provides funding for projects that take action on climate change and support the ACT to become a net zero emissions city by 2045. Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury said over the past four years the grants have supported 23 projects across a range of sectors. READ ALSO: He said groups focusing on reducing transport and gas emissions were particularly attractive in 2022, as they make up around 80 per cent of the ACT's greenhouse gas. "We need to electrify the transport fleet, we need to make public transport more attractive for more people and we need to encourage more people to walk," he said. Mr Rattenbury said groups that received funding in the past have ranged from the Electric Vehicle Association to those running projects aimed at getting people to walk and cycle to work. "We know there's a lot of enthusiasm in the Canberra community for taking action on climate change. "People do things that perhaps government structures wouldn't allow for or wouldn't come up with and so it's about unleashing that community creativity." Information on how to apply is available by visiting the Everyday Climate Choices website. Applications close March 25.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fin3bsvV4zEfEw92kZxvs/34016da5-64d3-42c1-9443-a3449eb08833.jpg/r0_73_4256_2478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg