The excitement has been building at Jindabyne Central School as they prepare to watch three ex-students compete at the Winter Olympic Games. Snowboarders Adam Lambert and Josie Baff and freestyle skier Abi Harrigan were all born and bred in Jindabyne and benefited from the school's strong snowsports program. A teacher at the school, Paul Livissianos, will also be judging moguls and aerials at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Acting secondary principal Michael Kowalewski said it was the best representation the school has had at the games. "There is no doubt that the successes of Josie, Abi and Adam inspire that next generation and there's excitement around their school around the community and around the snowy mountains, to have those those young athletes represent their country," Mr Kowaleski said. "So many people know them and know the families. It is really just an amazing achievement. And it certainly does inspire those younger students onto aspirations to represent their school, their state and their country, as well." The school has produced a number of Olympians in skiing and snowboarding over the years including Nicole Parks, Britteny Cox and Scott Kneller. READ MORE: The school has school-based snowsports program from kindergarten to year 10 and has a strong representation in the inter-school competitions at a regional, state and national level. Some students enrol part-time for the winter to train in winter sports at an elite level. By the age of 14 and 15, students are scouted and enrolled in high-level development programs and begin training five or six days per week. Many students go to the northern hemisphere during the Australian summer to continue training and competing. The school offers students flexibility in school attendance, including online learning and individual tutoring, to allow them to pursue their aspirations. "It's not always easy but we also like to play our part in supporting those students to make it work, not just our locals, but for also students who come to visit the area to train as well." The school's snow sports credentials will be lifted further once it moves to a new site next to the new National Snowsports Training Centre in 2023. "That includes facilities like the newly completed airbag jump, which is an exciting development for year round training and provides some fantastic further opportunities for athletes," Mr Kowaleski said. "It's amazing that the world class training facilities will be on the school's doorstep. It will certainly helped further strengthen those links between education and training for athletes."

