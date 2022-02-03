Low temps, rain combine for perfect fishing conditions

news, latest-news, fishing, canberra fishing, nsw south coast fishing

The incredibly mild and wet summer continues, much to the delight of any fisher who enjoys chasing trout. Temperatures have stayed low, the rain hasn't let up and the fish have responded by continuing to bite through what is traditionally one of the toughest times of the year to snare a trout. Rising water levels in the lakes have helped. Normally, capacity at Jindabyne and Eucumbene would be falling in February but it's been the complete opposite this year. As Eucumbene creeps towards the 50 per cent mark, the bank fishing remains tip-top. Anglers can simply soak a Powerbait or worm in the late evening and after dark and expect a fish or two. Fly-fishing the grassy shorelines is also excellent. Again, low light conditions are prime time. Lake Jindabyne is a whopping 98 per cent full and is fishing well. Trout in the streams are revelling in the conditions. Some anglers have described the season as like 'eternal spring', with the waterways constantly cool, high and flowing and the fish in an aggressive mood. There's some amazing dry fly and lure fishing on offer in the Eucumbene, Thredbo, Murrumbidgee, Tumut, Snowy and Gungarlin rivers, and the creeks that feed them. On the coast, offshore water temperatures shot up to 24 degrees during the week but the fishing has remained steady rather than spectacular. The occasional marlin is being caught off the far South Coast, including a few wide of Tathra and Merimbula. Reef fishing is solid for snapper, sand flathead, tiger flathead and morwong. There are one or two nice kingfish coming close to the wharves at Merimbula and Tathra as well. Estuary fishing for flathead is excellent - perhaps the best it's been in weeks - as most systems clear up nicely. Beach fishing is also great for salmon, whiting and flathead.

