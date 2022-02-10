news, latest-news,

The community was in shock after the 2013 Royal Commission revealed rampant child sex abuse at Ballarat Catholic schools. Between 1980 and 2015, there were 4756 reported claims of sexual abuse in a Catholic institution. The Commission's findings shook the faith of even the most devout parishioners. How could messengers from God have done this to our children? In this episode of Voice of Real Australia clergy abuse survivors speak about the life-long scars and the church's response to their trauma. We also hear how these crimes and coverups still haunt the community. Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcast platform. Just search Voice of Real Australia. New to podcasts? See our article on how to listen to podcasts. Join the conversation on our Facebook page, and sign up for the newsletter. Do you have a story to share? Get in touch: voice@austcommunitymedia.com.au

