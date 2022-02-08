news, federal-politics,

Transgender students could still face expulsion from faith-based schools on the basis of their gender identity under the Coalition's religious discrimination reforms, a senior minister has signaled. Prime Minister Scott Morrison's signature bill designed to shield people of faith from discrimination will take centre stage when the Federal Parliament sits for the first time this year on Tuesday. Mr Morrison wants to pass the bill before the federal election, alongside separate amendments to the Sex Discrimination Act. But the Prime Minister is facing a revolt within his own ranks, meaning the Coalition will likely require Labor's support to pass the legislation. Attorney-General Michaelia Cash will run her colleagues through a series of amendments to the government's proposal when the Coalition party room meets on Tuesday morning. Ahead of that meeting, Finance Minister Simon Birmingham flagged the government's approach to amending the Sex Discrimination Act. Senator Birmingham confirmed that faith-based schools would lose the power to expel students on the basis of their sexual orientation. However, he said the changes "don't go further than that", meaning transgender students wouldn't be assured the same protections. Senator Birmingham said expanding protections to transgender students would be subject to a review from the Australian Law Reform Commission. The government's decision to narrow the scope of amendments to Sex Discrimination Act appears at odds with the approach Mr Morrison set out in a letter late last year to Labor leader Anthony Albanese. In the December 1 letter, seen by The Canberra Times, Mr Morrison noted that he planned to review the act "in keeping" with his speech to parliament when the bill was introduced. In that speech, Mr Morrison stated that there was no place for any form of discrimination against a student on the basis of their sexuality or gender identity. Labor has yet to settle its position on the bill as it awaits final amendments from the Morrison government. The Canberra Times understands Labor was presented with some amendments late on Monday and further changes on Tuesday morning. The opposition offered conditional support to the bill in a parliamentary inquiry report published on Friday. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/znhWFHRUTrpRC32tGqnZkk/379d2c96-19e4-4725-a8b4-e370aa3a4315.jpg/r10_207_4045_2487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg