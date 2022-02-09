news, latest-news, Mount Ainslie, The Foothills, Doma, Doma Group, developments

Construction on Doma's residential development at the foot of Mount Ainslie has begun, despite ongoing concerns and "great distress" from First Nations people regarding the site's cultural significance. The former CSIRO site on Limestone Avenue in Campbell was bulldozed in December to make way for the 252-dwelling precinct, known as The Foothills. MORE PROPERTY NEWS: "With all approvals received, fencing erected, and machinery on site, the construction team is mobilised and under way," Doma managing director Jure Domazet said in a statement. In early 2021, Nyamudy-Ngambri elder Shane Mortimer called for further assessment of the four-hectare site, which he said contained rock carvings known as "petroglyphs" and other culturally significant items. It followed an assessment by cultural heritage advisers Navin Officer Heritage Consultants in November 2020, which identified Indigenous items on the site but concluded they did not meet thresholds for Commonwealth or national heritage listings. The report was commissioned by Doma as part of its development submission to the National Capital Authority. Doma Group purchased the site, blocks 4 and 5 section 38 Campbell, for $20 million in 2016. In 2020, Doma defended the development, stating earlier studies had been conducted into the site's Indigenous cultural heritage prior to the group purchasing the land. In a statement, ACT Greens member for Kurrajong Rebecca Vassarotti told The Canberra Times the federal government's failure to protect the site was a "travesty". "We've heard great distress from our local First Nation community, as the Doma development at the foothills of Mount Ainslie gets under way, destroying First Nation heritage," she said. "The ACT Greens have long campaigned on this issue, joining representatives, local residents and concerned Canberrans to urge the federal government to assess the Indigenous heritage value before the development was approved. "This travesty is yet another example of the federal government's poor environmental and heritage process. It is clearly failing what it was designed to do." Once complete, The Foothills will comprise 117 apartments and 135 townhouses inspired by "mid-century modernist forms". Communal amenities will include a pool, tennis court, gym, theatre and a concierge service. On whether the development will reference or celebrate any Indigenous connection to the land, Mr Domazet said the group was seeking input on the development's landscape design. "We are working with Buru Ngunawal Aboriginal Corporation to obtain input on landscape design for the precinct, including the provision of native plantings in specific areas of development, particularly in a large rock garden landscape area in the northwest of the site," he said. Colliers residential director Josh Reid said all townhouses that had been released had now sold, and only 15 apartments remained for sale. "Demand has been particularly strong from downsizers wanting a city central location with all the associated easy access to amenity, but without the noise and traffic of the CBD," he said. Precinct four of The Foothills is expected to be released soon, with 14 three- and four-bedroom townhouses available. "We know this release is eagerly anticipated," Mr Reid said. The development is scheduled for completion in early 2024.

