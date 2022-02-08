news, latest-news, Canberra property, Kingston, property, Canberra real estate, ACT property, apartments, property sales

Company director Sally Pitkin has sold her luxury Kingston apartment for $3.3 million, following interstate and overseas buyer interest. The four-bedroom residence on Leichhardt Street is located in one of Canberra's most prestigious addresses, the award-winning Mercer Apartments. It's one of only 11 apartments in the complex, which was built in 2018 and recognised in 2019 Master Builders Awards. MORE PROPERTY NEWS: Selling agent Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka described it as "one of the most desirable and tightly-held boutique developments within Canberra's inner-south". Among the high-end inclusions is a wine tasting room that can be booked by residents and also includes dedicated wine fridges for each apartment. Mr Sanfrancesco would not reveal the buyer or seller of the elegant home, however, title deeds show Ms Pitkin was the most recent owner. Currently the non-executive chair of Super Retail Group and a non-executive director at The Star Entertainment Group, Ms Pitkin has served as a board member and company director for more than 20 years. She was made an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2021 for distinguished service to business and to the advancement of women. Her former Canberra property includes a generous master suite with a walk-in wardrobe and private terrace, two additional king-size bedrooms, a dedicated home office plus a lounge room that could be used as a bedroom or library. The ground-floor, garden apartment spans a total 275 square metres of internal living, plus 86 square metres of private outdoor space. Among the luxury inclusions is a three-car garage, a designer kitchen with a walk-in butler's pantry, three-metre-high ceilings and oak parquetry flooring. CoreLogic records show the property sold in 2018 for $2,595,000. Mr Sanfrancesco said he received a steady flow of inquiries throughout the 45-day auction campaign. "I had strong inquiry. I had buyers drive from Sydney to come through the property, I had inquiry from Melbourne and a couple of expats inquiring from overseas," he said. The eventual buyers were Canberra locals that had been considering a move for some years. "They fell in love with the size [of the unit], the fact it was a small building [and] a high proportion of owner occupiers," Mr Sanfrancesco said. "The quality of the finishes throughout that apartment are about as good as you get in any high-end property in Canberra."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146508744/08a1fa13-4135-4783-84bc-eba393938dcd.jpg/r1_83_1619_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg