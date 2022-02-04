news, latest-news, Canberra property, real estate, Canberra auctions, auction results, Wanniassa

Two Wanniassa houses went to auction on Thursday evening just 30 minutes apart, with two different outcomes. Fifteen Degraves Crescent, Wanniassa kicked off the pair of auctions with three registered bidders vying for the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home. The single-level house was located on a generous 938-square-metre block and featured a covered, outdoor entertaining area and adjoining rumpus room. MORE PROPERTY NEWS: Curious neighbours watched on as a bid of $900,000 kicked off the auction. It was followed by another bid at $910,000 before all bidders fell silent and the property was passed in. Selling agent Cameron Whitnall of Ray White Canberra said he had already received new inquiries on the home following Thursday's auction and was confident it would be under offer within the next week. The online listing has been updated with a price guide of $975,000-plus. Following the auction, the bidders, along with even more inquisitive neighbours, made their way down the street to 21 Degraves Crescent, which included three bedrooms and one bathroom on a 859-square-metre corner block. A total of six buyers registered to bid on the brick house, including the three bidders from earlier. Bidding kicked off at $750,000 and a second offer of $820,000 quickly followed. Bids jumped in $1000 increments in a lively back-and-forth auction before a final offer of $861,000 sealed the deal. Four of the six bidders, including the new owner, were first home buyers. Selling agent Rick Meir of Hayman Partners said the auction was brought forward early after a strong response from prospective buyers. "We're actually finding the mid-week auctions are getting a really good response because people are home, so there was a good mix there of family support for bidders and also interested neighbours," he said. He said the auction demonstrated demand for Canberra properties under $1 million was still "incredibly strong". "That was a neat and tidy place, in a good suburb that [the buyer] could move in and enjoy it straight away," he said. "It's going to be a long time before there's not competition for that sort of property. "Regardless of what might be happening elsewhere, I think that homes that appeal to the first home buyer market and under $1 million are always going to be strong." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

