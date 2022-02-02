news, latest-news,

The South Coast suburb of Surfside has a hefty new house price record, following the auction of a four-bedroom waterfront home. The property, 18 Myamba Parade, sold to a Sydney buyer on Saturday for $2.47 million, smashed the previous benchmark price by more than $800,000. The previous suburb record was set in 2019 when number 12 on the same street sold for $1.64 million. MORE PROPERTY NEWS: Bronwyn Geppert of Raine and Horne Batemans Bay said just two bidders registered for the auction. "Both of them were from out of town, both of them were looking at it for their holiday home. There were lots and lots of locals there which really added to the atmosphere of auction day," she said. She said the successful bidder had a strong connection to the area and the property. "They've spent many years in Batemans Bay and it's been a property that they've liked for quite a few years. Finally they've had the opportunity to purchase it ... so they were very, very excited," Ms Geppert said. "The [seller] was very happy too. There were a few tears from her because she really loved the house but she has moved out of the area so she no longer uses it." Boasting direct beach access and water views, the two-storey house also featured a large kitchen, plenty of space for entertaining and internal lift access. According to CoreLogic records, the house last changed hands in 2017 for $1.1 million. At the time, the median house price for Surfside was $395,000. As at September 2021, the median house price had skyrocketed to $649,000. The result follows another milestone sale nearby, with a three-bedroom Mossy Point home selling for $3.35 million last week. Ms Geppert expects coastal property prices will continue to rise in 2022. "There's certainly still a lot of interest in our area and particularly if the property has a view or is in close proximity to the water," she said. "I don't really think it's going to change much over the next 12 months, unless of course we have a lot more properties come on the market, which will alter the supply and demand." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146508744/2b5df2c7-253a-4ca5-b14a-31ea6ed7f2dc.jpg/r1_4_1619_918_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg