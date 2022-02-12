whats-on, music-theatre-arts, View2022, PhotoAccess, art review

VIEW2022: Annette Fisher, Catherine Feint, Fiona Bowring, Greg Stoodley, Isaac Kairouz, Izaak Bink, Jemima Campey, Tom Campbell, Wendy Dawes, Xueqin Yi. PhotoAccess. Until March 5. photoaccess.org.au. This show features emerging, or re-emerging, contemporary photographers. Technically, an emerging artist - no matter how old or how long they've been at their chosen medium - has not yet been recognised by major critics, galleries and museums. More generally, the term tends to be used when artists have been practising for less than 10 years, haven't been acquired by a gallery, and have a low profile in the art market. A re-emerging artist is one whose career was interrupted by circumstances and is now resuming. I understand one of these exhibitors is 80. Yes, artists can emerge at any age. Ten photographers are each producing works in their own distinctive styles, using diverse materials and exploring many subjects. You might appreciate different artists and works than those that stand out for me. I am confident, however, that every gallery visitor will find delight here and enjoy contemplating all exhibits. Accompanied by a video showing demolition, Annette Fisher's powerful Demolition print captures light coming from the rubble, surprisingly revealing beauty in the site. Greg Stoodley's two Small Worlds prints delightfully reflect on how animals, in this case a cat, may be real supports during lengthy periods spent at home. Isaac Kairouz's Hek! BIDEO installation includes video, collage and painting. Each element needs to be explored individually, while the whole wonderful installation also needs to be contemplated in the context of the ways a person's various social identities come together. Catherine Feint's Childhood Home is a set of monochrome film shots of the house in which she grew up. The twist though is that they are actually photographs of her created cardboard models of the house. The quality of the shots is such that I did not realise that until reading the catalogue. Suspension, by Wendy Dawes, also took me by surprise. The catalogue refers to the rotoscope technique and drawing on suspension files. I know of rotoscoping, but it did not occur to me that the reference to suspension files meant just that - two artworks have been created on those ugly holders that we suspend in filing cabinets to hold documents. A much more creative use! Jemima Campey's two related video works explore the growing use of scripted and performed apologies, designed to minimise damage to the person's "brand". We can all quickly bring to mind certain politicians. Tom Campbell's split-screen video work tells two simultaneous stories, investigating the impact of border closures on our connections with places and family. I had to view this a few times to take in all the words on each screen but doing so reinforced the message. Fiona Bowring's Spoonville is another quality print of a whimsical feature. Having seen this work previously on social media (as well as other folk's images of other Spoonville installations) reduced its impact for me. Xueqin Yi's Plants Chant images resulted from using her camera to escape boredom and, so, becoming intensely interested in and gaining comfort from observing plants. There is much more than just plants in the images though, as she has included their, sometimes odd, surrounds. The catalogue says Izaak Bink's I want you, because I can't have you uses found images to draw attention to the exaggerated masculinity gay men can be forced to emulate - and forces us to ask, "Whose place is it to decode this work?" While not feeling any need to ask such a question, I nevertheless thoroughly enjoyed the graphic style of these two works.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/MxhEgQKUJhZgHxwVaKiqcq/3413cd45-99c6-4895-8358-b8d1257aa1a6.jpg/r0_190_2500_1602_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg