news, latest-news, marriage proposals, j-lo, owen wilson, marry me review, panorama magazine

It's like something out of the movies. Or, at least, something out of a movie review. Readers of Saturday's Panorama magazine might have spotted a special conclusion to Cris Kennedy's review of the new Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson film, Marry Me. Following the three-star review, which left the reviewer feeling a little sentimental, Kennedy proposed to his long-term partner Mitch. "Marry Me is a sweet little charmer of a film that left me feeling a certain way. To paraphrase Justin Walker from Clueless, you notice how romantic comedies make people wanna feel, like, sexy?" he wrote. "I'm feeling so romantic, in fact, that I'm feeling all propose-y. "Mitch, love of my life and partner of 14 years, father of my dog, will you marry me?" The Canberra Times is happy to report the answer was a resounding yes. According to Kennedy, the fact the film was called Marry Me was too good of an opportunity to pass up. READ MORE: "My partner and I have been together for 14 years - we actually had our anniversary the other day," Kennedy says. "Plenty of people say that's far too long of a pre-engagement but after 14 years you absolutely know whether someone is the one, and Mitch is absolutely the one. "Although I have to say, after watching this season of Married at First Sight, I certainly second-guessed myself, because everyone is so awful and marriage doesn't look that great in that show. But I am tragically addicted to MAFS. Did that weigh in on my decision-making? Probably not." And it's a good thing the Channel Nine reality show didn't have too much of an influence on Kennedy's decision. It would have been a shame to miss out on the proposal's happy ending. But while the proposal may have all the makings of a romantic comedy, it's safe to say when the Canberra couple tie the knot, it will not have any resemblance to the wedding in Marry Me. The newly-released romantic comedy sees Jennifer Lopez play an international pop star who unexpectedly marries a teacher (Owen Wilson) during her concert-turned-wedding. Although that sort of drama is perfect for the big screen, it's not exactly the makings of a perfect wedding day. So, while the Canberra couple is still working out what their wedding day will look like, we can be sure it won't be held mid-pop concert. "Obviously COVID is making weddings a lot more cost-effective at the moment as in keeping numbers down but that isn't necessarily a consideration," Kennedy says. "But I think that when it comes to marriage, I don't think anything should change from one day to the next day. "I just look forward to being together like we have been for the last 14 years." So how did this love story begin? It turns out, the same way a lot of modern romances begin nowadays. Online. "It started on Facebook," Kennedy says. "He sent me a message on Facebook because we have a whole heap of friends in common. But apparently, we had met before that although I was probably just too drunk while out in a nightclub and don't remember."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hU74HdTxzzWB78D7znDAb9/5bfa5c5d-8247-48a9-9af9-bfb74b64da60.jpg/r0_423_3024_2132_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg