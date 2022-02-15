news, latest-news,

Thousands of people from around the country descended on Parliament House to protest, among other things, vaccine mandates. But who are these people? Are they just one group? Do they have a leader? What exactly do they want? Saturday saw the biggest anti-vaxxer protest in this city to date and marked the culmination of weeks of smaller rallies at significant sites around Canberra like Old Parliament House and the High Court. Initially camping on the grounds of Old Parliament House, the protestors were moved on and ended up camped out at Exhibition Park, building a sprawling tent city filled with about 15,000 people at its peak. In this special episode of the Talk of the Times podcast, we talk to reporters on the ground, protesters and experts to understand the mentality behind the mob. Listen to the full story on the podcast, search Talk of The Times on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your preferred podcast app. You can also listen on our web player above.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/n6GkZFEkASmhbPu6QTBTrx/426bbc6f-b489-4d51-b417-a49cf3332256.png/r190_0_3535_1890_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg