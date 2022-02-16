news, latest-news, canberra united, brisbane roar, a-league women, w-league, ALW

Grace Maher got emotional when the Canberra United midfielder found out she was wearing the captain's armband for her 50th game for the club. But Canberra won't allow emotions to cloud their judgement when they take on a struggling Brisbane Roar on the Gold Coast on Friday night. It's a case of opposites attract in the A-League Women's clash - United are coming off a five goal thumping of Western Sydney, while the Roar were smashed 8-2 in their last outing. Given Canberra's win was their first of the season, plus Brisbane only sit lower on the ladder due to goal difference, Maher said they weren't taking their opponents lightly. "We're coming for the win and we want to get as many as we can because we know we've not had the best performance in some games and other games we've played well and the results haven't come regardless," she said on Wednesday. "They've just come off a really heavy defeat and we've come off a really big win. "We know that they're quality - we had a thrilling 3-all draw with them at home and in the past we've had some big games against them. "We realise Katrina Gorry can pull anything out of the bag at any given moment so we're completely aware - we're certainly not getting carried away with our result because we know different opposition pose different threats and we have to back it up for two games within the week." MORE CANBERRA SPORT The Roar will be Canberra's hump game in a tough run of five fixtures in 15 days. Maher said they relished the challenge of constantly playing and would look to use the momentum from their big win. The 22-year-old revealed what it meant to her to be able to lead the team she's been playing since making her debut in 2014. "It was really special. I was actually a little bit emotional when I found out I was going to be captain and I thought, 'Gosh, I've got to play the game first'," Maher said. "The club means a lot to me being a junior here, coming up through the team. I've been playing in the W-League now for nearly eight years. "Caps don't come so quickly when we you've got short seasons so it was really nice to be appreciated by my teammates and the club because I feel very strongly for them so I was really grateful." A-LEAGUE WOMEN Friday: Canberra United v Brisbane Roar at Gold Coast, 7.45pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/reqbnGrLXyZFax2TwSi3Na/6332c822-f20b-43b4-a915-3f06df2a9433.jpg/r3_133_4598_2729_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg