Times Past: February 19, 1954

The Queen had left the country on this day in 1954, after visiting Australia with the Duke of Edinburgh for the first ever tour by a reigning British monarch. After being welcomed into the country with open arms, she drew crowds in every town and city she visited. But she did not quite receive the farewell she anticipated, getting hit in the face by a flower as women showered her open vehicle with petals on her way out of Canberra. Unfortunately, it was not just petals but a full rose that smacked her on the cheek, causing her to exclaim "Oh don't!" and begin brushing the petals away. This sadly meant the children of Monaro preschool play centre, who were waiting for their own chance to see the Queen, missed out on any attention from the monarch, as she was too concerned having been struck by a flower. The children's teacher said the Queen seemed quite annoyed, and she did not think the Queen even saw them. "It was a great pity and it spoilt the whole morning. Her Majesty did not raise her eyes," the teacher said. But the children did get a good view of the Queen, and did not seem disappointed as they received a wide smile and special wave from Lady Slim, wife of the Governor-General, as she passed. Although she was not the Queen, it was enough to satisfy the children. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/701361

