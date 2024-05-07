Times Past: May 8, 1995

On this day in 1995, the Canberran night sky was intentionally made pitch black to set the stage for an awe-inspiring display celebrating the 50th anniversary of the allied victory in Europe.
In the background, an anti-aircraft display lit the sky as air raid sounds and the starting of heavy aircraft engines filled the air.
Adding to the battleground atmosphere, the sound of a child's scream and the voices of bomber pilots ricocheted around the hills and treetops of the Australian War Memorial. One would be forgiven for thinking Canberra was under siege from a hostile force.
The display was part of the Australia Remembers 1945-1995 program as attendees were experienced the hour-long 'Son el Lumiere'.
The stirring strains and dancing of the the pipes and drums of the King's Own Scottish Borderers, songs from the troops' darlings, Vera Lyn and the Andrews Sisters, the deafening and repeated blast of two Howitzers, the 1812 Overture and brilliantly orchestrated fireworks added to the already highly impressive display.
The crowd who gathered to this watch this remarkable display was estimated to be in the thousands. The spectacle was viewed as a celebration rather than a commemoration for the end of World War II and its carnage.
As the young tried and grapple with the lived realities of war, the display's continuous shifts from the fun music and lights to the sombre reality of war was a great balancing act.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.