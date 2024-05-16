The Canberra Times
Times Past: May 17, 1991

May 17 2024 - 12:00am
Young Canberra couples were elated as the treasurer, Paul Keating, announced a reduction of official interest rates by 1 per cent to 10.5 per cent, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1991. These couples benefited from the reaction of the banks and building societies to the announcement.

