Times Past: May 20, 1990

By Ray Athwal
May 20 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1990, parents of Yarralumla Primary School founded Canberra's first SOS (Save our Schools) lobby group. The group hoped to eventually have a branch in every Canberran public school and sent a message to the ACT government about its defence of the education system.

