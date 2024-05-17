The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: May 18, 1977

RA
By Ray Athwal
May 18 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1977, spycraft and espionage were the buzz words in the public discourse. The United States ambassador-designate to Australia, Philip Alston, held a special meeting and investigated allegations four of his Canberra staff were CIA agents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RA

Ray Athwal

Editorial Assistant

More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.