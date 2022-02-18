news, latest-news,

Canberra United were minutes away from warming-up on Friday before their game against Brisbane Roar was abandoned due to rain, with no new date set for the postponed fixture. Both sides were in the sheds getting ready to take to the field before their 7.45pm AEST kick-off, until rain pushed the start of the game at Perry Park back, and later cancelled it. Canberra's head coach Vicki Linton said it started pouring rain about 30 minutes before the side were scheduled to warm-up. MORE IN SPORT She said the team were eager to play, having travelled to Queensland on Thursday to prepare for Friday's fixture, following their 5-0 win on Tuesday. "We were just waiting, waiting, and then we saw the rain. The amount of rain was quite strong, and now it's quite a nice night," she said. "There was a lot of surface water on the pitch. "Their main concern of pushing it back was that there was another [storm] cell possibly due to come in another hour that would have just done the same thing. So it was unplayable." The game marks the second A-League Women's fixture to be postponed in a matter of days due to inclement weather, with Wellington Phoenix's fixture against Adelaide United coping a less than 24-hour delay due to a hail storm. Canberra, however, were not offered a similar turnaround for their match due to more rain expected, and the A-Leagues has not provided further information on when the game will be played. The fixture was due to mark United's halfway point of six matches in 22 days, and it will likely be another short turnaround to fit the postponed Roar match in. Linton confirmed it would likely be played in early March, during the last weekend of the regular season. "It's likely to be that but we'll just have to see," she said. "We're saying, 'what about tomorrow?' [Saturday]. "And then they came back with the final decision, they said 'be prepared to travel back tomorrow [Saturday] morning'." United will travel back to the ACT on Saturday morning, before they regroup and prepare to travel to face Melbourne Victory on Tuesday night.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146508744/6254cfb1-bd1a-409c-bbf9-4ac26e97826b.jpg/r722_568_5000_2985_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg