The Informer: Protesters are back for a third week of fun

The beginning of the weekend is a welcome sigh of relief for many, particularly if you have been following any news at all this week. Today Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed no Australian troops will be sent in support of Ukraine with the invasion set to be "imminent" according to the Prime Minister. Australia will instead be supporting the country with other means, referencing Australia's role in the intelligence community to help Ukraine now having more than a hundred thousand Russian troops on its border. On the topic of intelligence and national security, the Prime Minister is doubling down on his rhetoric that Labor leader Anthony Albansese would sell out Australia's interests to China. Despite the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation director general Mike Burgess saying the politiciasation of foreign interfence is "not helpful" on Wednesday. This morning both the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader are up in the Northern Territory as it is 80 years since 188 Japanese aircrafts descended on the Top End at 10am in the first of two raids on February 19, 1942. It should be giving a reminder to why stroking fear and anxiety around national security doesn't seem like the best idea both morally and politically, considering we are still facing regular protests in the ACT and beyond. This Saturday has once again kicked off with the Convoy to Canberra protest marches who converged in the Parliamentary Triangle area, having made their way from smaller marches around the City Centre and Turner this morning. ACT Policing confirmed they were being peaceful and groups joined up after briefly blocking southbound traffic on Commonwealth Bridge. The number of protesters were in the hundreds as police monitored the situation. Hopefully things quieten down on Sunday. THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

