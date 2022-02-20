Man charged with historical sex offences allegedly related to ACT sports programs

news, crime,

A man has been arrested in Holt and charged with six offences over alleged historical grooming, trafficking and sexual activity with children and teenagers in ACT sports programs between 1994 and 2005. The 55-year-old man was arrested in Holt on Saturday after police carried out a warrant. ACT Policing's sexual assault and child abuse team was given information in July 2021 alleging the man had attempted to groom a girl between 1994 and 1999. They began an investigation which resulted in allegations of additional offences against three other victims, including committing offences in Australia and overseas. The man has been charged with four counts of acts of indecency upon a young person against three victims, punishable by 10 years' imprisonment; and two counts of sexual conduct involving a child under 16 against one victim, for overseas conduct, punishable by 12 years' imprisonment. He is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, February 21, where police will oppose bail. The investigation into this matter is continuing and additional charges may be laid, ACT Policing said in a statement. Anyone with information relating to this matter is urged to contact Crime Stoppers from anywhere in Australia on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers website. Anyone with such information who is outside Australia should report via the website and is asked to refer to "AFP Operation Pyrite" when providing information. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBxJDq6WLub2UphQ8wEq23/c261fed6-0b72-4d1a-9b96-de08edfaf3f6.jpg/r3_358_4598_2954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg