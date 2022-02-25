news, latest-news, Broulee, Broulee headland, Broulee homes for sale, South Coast property, property sales, South Coast NSW

A home in one of Broulee's most exclusive enclaves has sold for a record price. The three-bedroom house at 9 Casuarina Lane on Broulee headland changed hands for $2.95 million this week, beating the previous benchmark by $200,000. Located to the south of Broulee Beach, the headland is a popular vantage point for South Coast travellers to take in the ocean views. The handful of homes located on the headland are tightly held by their owners, according to Melissa Williams and Drew Deck of Ray White Broulee who marketed the sale. It has been more than 30 years since one of the properties was listed publicly for sale, Ms Williams understands. "They tend to stay in families, these properties, and they are ridiculously special because it's a very interesting area at the top [of the headland] - it's incredibly private," she said. "You're paying more for the exclusivity than the water views because people have only got filtered water views, but there are only 11 houses there." Sitting on just over 800 square metres of land, the home features an open-plan kitchen, lounge and dining area with cathedral ceilings, while the garage has been converted into a fourth bedroom. It also includes an entertaining deck and a large grassed area at the front of the property. Ms Williams said the house attracted strong interstate interest throughout the campaign. "We naturally had the Canberra contingent, that's always very strong, but we were getting lots of Sydney and Melbourne inquiry," she said. Buyers from regional NSW were also among the interested parties, looking to move south from areas such as Wollongong and Kiama. The median house price in Broulee was $870,000 in November 2021, compared to $649,000 the year prior. The previous suburb record was set in 2018, when a four-bedroom home on a half-acre block sold for $2.75 million. Ms Williams said the area is "becoming ridiculously popular" with young families and holidaymakers alike. "You've got that younger age bracket, the young families who want their children to go to the schools [in Broulee] so they're buying up all the new houses that are at the back of Broulee," she said. It means holiday homes for interstate buyers are becoming more limited, she said. "With all these young people buying as many affordable homes as they can, the only ones that are left are obviously the pricier ones," Ms Williams said.

