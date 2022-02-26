news, latest-news, royal canberra show, canberra show, love

Banks couple Graeme and Jannette Swinton took a nostalgic stroll down sideshow alley at the Royal Canberra Show on Friday - 50 years after they shared their first date at the very same show. The couple were only teenagers when they went to the Canberra show in 1972, shy and tentative on their first date. They went on the ferris wheel and, of course, got stuck at the top. And, no, Graeme didn't arrange for that to happen. And there was no kiss at the top. "Well, no, not quite," Graeme said. "I eventually had to put my arm around her to comfort her because she was getting a bit apprehensive with the carriage swinging backwards and forward." Their love story started when Jannette moved from Corowa to the big smoke in Canberra and Graeme was then a young Commonwealth Bank employee living at home with his parents in Mawson. "Jannette moved to Canberra when she was 17 to do a hairdressing apprenticeship and she initially lived with her aunt. Her aunt's son and I worked together," Graeme said. "And so that's how we first met." A very Canberra story of not what you know but who you know. Graeme, who was 19 at the time, also took his best mate on that first date at the show - for moral support. But his friend made sure not to get on the ferris wheel with the young couple. Jannette had never been to the show before but said it provided for a magical first date. Something must have clicked because two years later, they were married, in her home town of Corowa, on Australia Day 1974. "I chose that date so I'd never forget our wedding anniversary," Graeme said. The couple had not been back to the show for at least 10 years. They loved returning on Friday. "Graeme loves dagwood dogs. I love the fairy floss. And the showbags," Jannette, 67, said, with a laugh. "It brought back a lot of memories." The couple has two daughters, Bec and Kate, and one granddaughter, Jasmine. The Royal Canberra Show continues at Exhibition Park in Canberra on Saturday from 8.30am to 10pm and Sunday from 8.30am to 6.30pm. No cash sales at the gate, only EFTPOS. Patrons are encouraged to buy their ticket online at rncas.iwannaticket.com.au. All pre-purchased tickets include free travel to the show on Transport Canberra buses and light rail.

