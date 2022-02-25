news, crime,

A man knocked an 11-year-old girl off her bike and assaulted her in Fadden Pines this week, police say. Police say the girl was riding through Fadden Pines about 3.10pm Wednesday, when a 23-year-old man knocked her off her bike and assaulted her. Police are seeking witnesses to the incident and would also like to speak to anyone who saw the man between 2pm and 4pm on Wednesday. He is believed to have walked from Greenway to the Fadden Pines along the greenbelt adjacent to Isabella drive. After the alleged assault in the Fadden Pines, he then walked to the Chisholm shops. The man was wearing black long pants and a black jacket. He was also carrying a backpack. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS: Anyone with information about this incident including anyone who saw or interacted with the man during Wednesday afternoon is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7042313. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

