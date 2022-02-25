news, crime,

A 35-year-old Palmerston man has been charged with two counts of possessing child abuse material following a police operation on Thursday. In February 2022, members of the ACT joint anti-child exploitation team received information from the Australian Center to Counter Child Exploitation regarding the alleged peer-to-peer sharing of child abuse material. After a month of investigation by officers from exploitation team with support from the sexual assault and child abuse team, AFP victim identification team, a technology detection dog and the AFP digital forensics team executed a search warrant at a Palmerston home on Thursday. Two personal computers and one external hard drive were seized. Police believe the items contain thousands of videos and still images of child abuse material. The items seized during the warrant will be forensically examined and further charges may be laid. The 35-year-old man will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday. READ ALSO: Conviction of these charges is punishable by a maximum term of imprisonment of 15 years. Anyone with information regarding the accessing or creation of child abuse material is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

