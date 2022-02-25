news, latest-news, canberra united, w-league, a-league women, michelle heyman, newcastle jets

Michelle Heyman has tightened her grip on the A-League Women's top goal-scoring title with a brace in her side's 3-0 win on Friday night. The tempo of the game was slow right off the bat, thanks to wet conditions at Viking Park. And the Newcastle Jets paid the price, slumping to a 3-0 deficit at half-time as Canberra bagged its second win of the season. The visitors were caught flat-footed during the second phase of a United corner, allowing Heyman to tussle her way through the defence in the box and find an unmarked Allira Toby to slot home in the 11th minute. MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: Both sides were without key figures, the Jets without defender Taren King and goalscorer Tara Andrews - with her replacement Jemma House going down early after colliding with United's goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln - and Canberra missing veteran striker Ash Sykes. It was deja vu for the Jets during another Lauren Keir corner in the 29th minute, after an Ally Haran header from deep found Heyman's head as the home side doubled its lead. The second goal flattened the Jets' play even further, breathing more life into Canberra's. Unhappy with just one goal to her name, Heyman went for the brace. The 33-year-old pounced on a bad touch from a Newcastle defender in first-half injury time, shook one sliding defender and again, tussled her way through to make it 3-0. It marked Heyman's 79th goal in the competition. Canberra's captain was on the hunt for her third in the second-half and came closest from a through ball over the top, leaving her one-on-one with Newcastle's goalkeeper Claire Coelho. The tight angle, however, saw her shot saved by Coelho's leg for a corner. The win was an ideal 20th birthday present for Hayley Taylor-Young, but there was some concern. The defender went down in the 77th minute and had to be subbed off with an injury. Newcastle looked dangerous at times but walked away without a clear-cut goal-scoring opportunity in its seventh winless fixture in a row. Player management will be key for United as it looks to its second fixture in four days, against Brisbane Roar on the Gold Coast on Monday night.

