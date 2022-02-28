news, latest-news, Red Hill, auction results, Canberra auction results, Canberra homes, Canberra auctions, TT Architecture

A prestigious home in Red Hill sold for $4.65 million on Saturday, marking the highest sale price across Canberra's weekend auctions. Designed by Canberra firm TT Architecture, the two-storey house was awarded home of the year in 2009 by the Housing Industry Association. It boasts five living areas, four bedrooms, alfresco spaces at the front and the rear of the home, plus a heated swimming pool. Selling agent Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka said buyer interest was strong throughout the campaign, with inquiry from overseas and interstate buyers. "It's a pretty special home and it's one of those ones that was very recognisable when it hit the market because often people would drive past and comment on that property. It's such a lovely spot," he said. Indeed, local Canberra buyers were the successful bidders on Saturday, competing against two other registered parties for the home. "[They were] upgrading from their already beautiful home to this special one," Mr Sanfrancesco said. Records show the 1096-square-metre property changed hands in 2007 - then a modest, brick house - for $1.1 million. The most recent owners built the home about 12 years ago with a goal to create a family-focused house with luxury additions. The master wing includes a walk-in wardrobe, private courtyard and an ensuite with a free-standing bathtub. The kitchen, complete with Caeserstone benchtops and a walk-in pantry, flows out onto a family room with soaring ceilings and a gas fireplace, with a versatile mezzanine office space above. Other rooms include a dual workstation study nook, a hobby room off the garage and a customised gymnasium. Mr Sanfrancesco said the high-end build was an appealing factor for buyers, as was the home's proximity to Canberra Grammar School. "The architecture was certainly a highlight, but the way that property was built, it was just built to exact standards and a very, very good quality build," he said. The median house price in Red Hill was last reported by CoreLogic to be $2.2 million in November 2021, up from $1,522,500 the year prior.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146508744/3df7c49a-2489-41d8-8c95-98fadca1d215.jpg/r0_37_1620_952_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg