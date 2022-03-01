news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, ricky stuart, ricky blow up at nrl, nrl suspension rules

You could be excused for thinking the NRL only changes rules after they've dudded the Canberra Raiders. It happened in the 2019 NRL grand final when a Sydney Roosters trainer was hit by the ball and stopped a near certain Green Machine try that could have handed them the premiership. And now it looks set to happen again with suspensions for off-field incidents after the NRL backflipped on what games the bans could be served in. A storm has erupted after NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo used his discretionary powers to allow Melbourne hooker Brandon Smith and New Zealand Warriors fullback Reece Walsh to serve part of their suspensions for off-field incidents during the All Stars game. It comes after the NRL refused to allow the Raiders to do the same with winger Jordan Rapana, despite the Green Machine writing to the integrity unit when he was selected to ask if the Kiwi international could serve his one-game ban for drink driving during the representative game. To rub more salt in the wound, Rapana then copped a two-game ban for a shoulder charge in the All Star game. The NRL refused to allow him to serve his DUI ban during the All Stars because the rules clearly stated bans for off-field incidents were for specific games - eg round one - while suspensions for on-field incidents can be served during representative games at the discretion of the judiciary chairman Geoff Bellew. The latter was a rule the Raiders were able to take advantage of last year when Josh Papalii was suspended for three games for a high tackle during the Magic Round crackdown. He served one of those games during State of Origin. Similarly, South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell was able to serve one of his six games during the All Stars match for his high shot on former Roosters teammate Joey Manu. That led to both the Storm and Warriors looking to get a similar deal for their players, who were both made unavailable for the All Stars game but could have potentially played - even though the rules clearly stated they couldn't use the representative game to cut their sentences. Abdo then caused a storm by sensationally going against that rule and allowing both players back a week earlier. Given Rapana played for the Maori All Stars there's obviously no way the same discretion can now be applied to him. It means the Raiders have again copped the wrong end of the NRL rules pineapple. Not only could Rapana have been available for round one against the Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium on March 11, but he wouldn't have been on the field to double down and get his subsequent two-game holiday when he was caught up in the emotion of representing his Maori culture. Now the NRL are considering changing the rule so they don't make the same mistake again. Too little too late for Canberra. "We are currently reviewing the rules to ensure greater consistency moving forward and those enhancements will be presented to the [ARL] Commission for consideration," Abdo told The Canberra Times in a statement on Tuesday.

