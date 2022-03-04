coronavirus,

Convoy to Canberra protesters left the ACT with worse than sunburn and gastro last month, with many returning home to find hefty speeding fines waiting. More than 10,200 fines were issued for exceeding the 40km/h limit while protesters were in town, close to 900 more than the monthly average. From January 14 to February 14, the three cameras in the city centre picked up 4590, 3640 and 1988 speeding drivers between them. The monthly average since July 2021 had dropped to 9362, well below the 27,000 fines issued in the first month after the new CBD speed limit was introduced. One protester admitted to being fined three times in one day, losing one point and $310 each time he was 10 kilometres over the limit. Many protesters have claimed the fines are illegal due to their sovereign citizen status and vowed to fight the ACT government to have them revoked. "I don't pay because I don't consent to contract with corporations or pay fraudulent fines," one woman wrote on social media. "They have to prove speeding [so] ask for a photo...the picture is of a car which doesn't show it moving." Another weighed in with the correction that ACT government captures speeding vehicles on video. "I've also said show me evidence that I caused harm to my fellow living man, living woman, living child or their property," she replied. Police have reported an increase in people claiming sovereign citizenship in Australia, falsely declaring their living person status puts them outside the law. ACT courts have dealt with several such people recently, including a woman who was arrested at a Greenway store for refusing to check in. The revenue boost follows confirmation this week that the cost for policing the anti-mandate protests across the territory has exceeded $1.9 million. ACT Road Policing Acting Inspector Ken Williams has urged everyone to remember the limit in Canberra town centres. "If a lower speed limit is in place in an area, it's there to protect a vulnerable road user," Acting Inspector Williams said.

