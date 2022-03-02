news, latest-news, Russia, Ukraine, World

As difficult as it may be to believe, the flood threat facing NSW tonight has a touch of "old South Wales" about it. It was Wales' most literary of legends, Dylan Thomas, who wrote: "It is spring, moonless night in the small town, starless and bible-black ...". Had it been used in a podcast in 2022 instead of as the opening lines of Under Milk Wood, a 1954 radio play, it could not be more apt. Because that is almost what tonight will be for many on the east coast of Australia - not spring, but definitely moonless, likely starless and possibly bible-black. And of course, as fate would have it, all that combined with perilous forecasts happens on the night of a new moon. Communities up and down NSW are fraught with concern. In flood-wracked northern NSW, Lismore is hoping the worst is over. Thousands are facing devastation; many are now homeless - including Julie Vidler's - and, sadly, the death toll continues to rise with a fourth body found in Lismore. The Nepean River, on Sydney's south-west, has risen seven metres in the past 12 hours, with more water likely this evening, major flooding is expected across Sydney rivers. NSW SES is advising residents in south-west Sydney to evacuate in the next few hours. The Illawarra, a tad further south, has copped a deluge and more wildness is expected this evening. Landslides and flooding have not just affected traffic on the roads but caused havoc with the train network, too. Already there is talk of flood bills topping $1 billion in both NSW and Queensland. And nearly 150,000 disaster support payment claims have already been requested in Queensland and northern NSW, as the rain heads south. Much of flood-hit south-eastern Queensland focused on cleaning up today, but parts of Brisbane and Logan remain isolated. The defence force is delivering food and medicine supplies to them by helicopter. In other news, having spent almost 700 days behind a hard border, WA is poised to finally welcome back all vaccinated travellers. About 5000 people will arrive on Thursday across 22 domestic flights and five international flights, with tens of thousands expected to follow in coming weeks. One of those who won't be interested in that news is Prime Minister Scott Morrison. He'll be working from home after testing positive for COVID. Remember COVID?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/f46df810-53ab-4fc6-b8e8-3bc63550678c.png/r4_0_1916_1080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg