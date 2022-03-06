Man stabbed several times after fight at Kingston venue

A man has been hospitalised after he was stabbed several times during a melee in Kingston on Saturday night. ACT police have called for anyone who witnessed the fight, which started in a licenced premises on the foreshore and spilled out on to Eastlake Parade, to come forward. Police said in a statement a fight broke out inside a Kingston premises between several men about 5.45pm on Saturday. The fight spilled out on to the street where a man was stabbed several times. The man was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment to his wounds. READ MORE: Police have identified dozens of witnesses to the incident. However, anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to police is urged to come forward. Anyone with video footage, including from mobile phones, dash-cams, or CCTV, or who has information about the people involved is also urged to ACT Policing Criminal Investigations. Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7050488. Information can be provided anonymously. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

