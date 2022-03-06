news, latest-news,

The world continues to grapple with the death of cricketing superstar Shane Warne, with his former fiance Liz Hurley calling him her "beloved Lionheart". "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart," Ms Hurley posted on social media. Warne's manager James Erskine has said the former cricketer was on a "ridiculous" diet days before his death, which is believed to have been caused by a heart attack. Towns and regions in southeast Queensland and northern NSW are beginning to clean up, following devastating floods that have hit the region. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast even more rain for regions in NSW that have already been flooded. Moderate to major flooding is predicted for the Richmond, Hawkesbury-Nepean, Colo and Weir Rivers as well as Wollombi Brook. Australian military aid has arrived in Ukraine, as the country tries to defend itself from Russian invasion. Defence Minister Peter Dutton has refused to say what form the aid took, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is said to have personally thanked Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a phone call. In other news, about a quarter of money pledged by the federal government to prevent family and sexual violence will go towards a marketing campaign. The government has promised $48 million on an advertising campaign focused on "confronting" men's attitudes and behaviours when it comes to violence. Domestic violence prevention group Our Watch will receive $104 million of the overall $189 million family and sexual violence prevention package. Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission is going to survey high school students on consent ahead of an expected update to the national curriculum on the issue in 2023. High-profile consent education activist Chantel Contos will be a special adviser to the survey. Did you know you can receive this daily digest by email? Sign up here THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135763310/c5631244-47fa-487a-9877-abb30a14160c.jpg/r29_257_1305_978_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg