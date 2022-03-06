news, federal-politics, Marise Payne, Anne Ruston, Grace Tame, consent, abuse

A new $32 million campaign to inform Australian children over 12 years of age and their parents about consent and respectful relationships features is coming in this month's federal budget as part of measures to improve the safety of women and girls. Announced on Sunday ahead of the March 29 budget, the Morrison government is pledging an extra $189 million over five years to specifically prevent domestic, family and sexual violence. "Through this package we will help address the underlying drivers of gendered violence and, in particular, sexual violence, which are the attitudes and behaviours that excuse, justify and even promote violence against women," Minister for Women's Safety Anne Ruston said. "We are making sure that crucial messages about consent are heard in every home around Australia to ensure we are all empowered to have conversations with young people, family and friends about this important issue." MORE NEWS Most of the new money, $104 million, will go to boost the annual operating budget of the domestic violence prevention group Our Watch by about 65 per cent. Another $48 million will be spent on a new marketing campaign that focuses on "confronting" men's attitudes and behaviours when it comes to violence, while $32 million will go to another national campaign to inform children over 12 and their parents about consent and respectful relationships. And with $5.1 million in new funding, the Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins, National Children's Commissioner Anne Hollonds and Chanel Contos, the founder of Teach Us Consent, will develop a survey of secondary school-age students on issues related to consent. The Human Rights Commission will conduct the survey and the findings will be reported to government and the public, including to children and young people.

