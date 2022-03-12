news, latest-news, peter snowden, black opal, black opal stakes, canberra racing, thoroughbred park

Black Opal Stakes favourite Metallicity is poised to launch an 11th-hour bid to secure a start in the world's richest two-year-old classic in Canberra. Peter and Paul Snowden's Metallicity is turning heads leading into the group 3 Black Opal Stakes (1200m) at Thoroughbred Park on Sunday. Canberra's showpiece race looms as Metallicity's final shot at landing a spot in Sydney's signature autumn race, the $5 million Golden Slipper to be run at Rosehill next Saturday. The highly-touted prospect finished fourth on debut at Randwick last month and Peter Snowden is desperate for the Zoustar colt to deliver on his unbeaten trial form come race day. Tommy Berry has been tasked with guiding Metallicity from barrier 14 of 16 after Snowden opted to bring the galloper to Canberra instead of Rosehill or Melbourne. MORE RACING A host of the Black Opal Stakes favourites have drawn unfavourably, with Annabel Neasham's Sweet Ride in barrier 13 and the Richard and Michael Freedman-trained Queen of the Ball the widest in barrier 16. "He's got to do it when it counts now," Snowden said of Metallicity. "He's definitely talented and we've always thought he's had ability but now he's got to translate that to race day now. "We're obviously not over the moon with his draw but he's definitely on his way to Canberra on the weekend. I think he's a really good chance along with Aim in the National Sprint getting back on dry ground." The Snowden duo are hunting a Canberra double on Sunday, with Aim the favourite in the 1400m National Sprint. A total of 248 horses have accepted to run across 17 races on the Canberra Day long weekend, up from last year's figure of 213. The carnival begins at 12.30pm on Sunday, with Monday headlined by the Canberra Cup and the Canberra Guineas.

