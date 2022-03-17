news, national,

This is the first episode of The Echidna, a weekly podcast discussing politics in the leadup to the May poll. Hosts Steve Evans and Alex Crowe will talk to Australian Community Media's journalists around the country to bring you the latest. Listen to the full story on the podcast, search The Echidna on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your preferred podcast app. You can also listen on our web player above.

