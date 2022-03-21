news, crime, Court, Crime, Canberra, ACT

A student teacher is set to contest child sex charges after she allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a male student. Petra Shasha, 26, fronted the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday when her lawyer entered the not guilty pleas to committing an act of indecency on a young person and using a carriage service to transmit indecent material to a young person. Ms Shasha was also read out a fresh charge - encouraging a young person to commit to an act of a sexual nature - to which she also pleaded not guilty. In February, ACT Policing in a statement said Ms Sasha was arrested at a Gowrie home as sexual assault and child abuse team detectives executed a search warrant. She had been under investigation since December 2021 when police received a report about the alleged inappropriate relationship. The alleged offences are listed with different periods between November 2020 and February 2022. The prosecutor appearing in the previous mention of the case said further charges were likely to be laid. Ms Shasha remains on bail, which was not opposed. Her bail conditions mentioned on the last occasion included not going to St Edmund's College, St Clare's College and Canberra Girls Grammar School. She is also prohibited from contacting or being within 100 metres of several people. The case is scheduled before the court again in June.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/130009714/d318639f-fbe0-459b-b2a5-c0f452b66a71.jpeg/r6_0_3151_1777_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg