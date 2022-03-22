New cafe or bar? Plan to put more businesses on lake's west kiosk and jetty

The National Capital Authority has called for business proposals for Lake Burley Griffin's west kiosk and jetty, with a three-year license agreement on offer.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
