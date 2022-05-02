The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Analysis

Should we trust the polls again?

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated May 2 2022 - 6:47am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If there's one thing we learnt from the last election, it was: don't trust the polls.

Should we trust the polls again?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.