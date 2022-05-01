The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Subscriber
Subscriber • Analysis

Anthony Albanese may just be a threat to Scott Morrison after Labor's election campaign launch

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
Updated May 1 2022 - 9:19am, first published 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anthony Albanese has stepped up his claim for the prime ministership, declaring he is back in this contest and back in it personally.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese and Senator Murray Watt speak to media, prior to the Opposition Leader's COVID diagnosis. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He is a director of the National Press Club and hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.