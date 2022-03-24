The Canberra Times
Rogic in doubt for Old Firm derby

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 24 2022 - 2:53am, first published 2:30am
Canberra's Tom Rogic is in doubt for the Old Firm derby against Rangers. Picture: Getty Images

He's already been ruled out of the Socceroos' crucial World Cup qualifiers, but Celtics midfielder Tom Rogic is also set to miss the Old Firm derby against Rangers as well.

